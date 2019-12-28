Home States Karnataka

BJP to states: Toe the CAA line or risk insulting Constitution

The BJP leader said the Congress and other Opposition parties tried to create confusion among people but failed and now the Congress has taken up the issue of NPR.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors participate in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR, after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP General Secretary Dr Anil Jain on Friday said non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is tantamount to insulting the Constitution, the President, and the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Jain said he has noticed some chief ministers of the non-BJP ruled states saying that they will not implement the CAA.

This is a Central Law enacted by the Parliament and gazetted after the President of India gave his assent. “Any statement to that effect of not implementing the CAA means disrespecting the Constitution,” he added.

“Actually, Congress is bankrupt of issues to take on the Prime Minister and the BJP government. The NPR was first initiated by the UPA government in 2010 as it is a pre-requisite for the census that was conducted in 2011. The next census is due in 2021 and prior to that census, NPR is being carried out.

There is no connection between the NRC and NPR,” he said. Responding to a question on the NRC, the BJP national general secretary said, “NRC has not yet come into the picture when it comes, there will be guidelines. It will be debated at that time.”

Comments

