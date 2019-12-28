Home States Karnataka

CM’s Swiss travel plans may postpone Budget session

Sources said, apart from the assembly session, the CM's visit to Switzerland is also likely to impact the much-awaited ministry expansion.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 10-day Budget session of the state legislature that is scheduled to begin from January 20, is likely to be postponed as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may visit Switzerland from January 21 to 25. According to an official in the CMO, Yediyurappa is likely to visit Switzerland to take part in the World Economic Forum meeting.

“The Central government has informed Yediyurappa to attend the World Economic Forum meeting and he is yet to take a final decision on it. If he is travelling abroad, the Budget session will be postponed,” the official said.The decision on postponing the session is likely to be taken during the cabinet meeting on December 30, sources said. The cabinet is also likely to take a decision on holding the session from January 27.

Sources said, apart from the assembly session, the CM’s visit to Switzerland is also likely to impact the much-awaited ministry expansion. Disqualified legislators, who won the recently-concluded bypolls as BJP candidates, are hoping to be inducted into the ministry at the earliest.Yediyurappa had also made it clear that he will induct all 11 disqualified legislators-turned-BJP MLAs into the ministry as they had helped in the formation of the BJP government.  

However, now, not just the newly-elected legislators, but many senior leaders in the BJP also are lobbying for ministerial berths.Sources said if the ministry expansion is not taken up before January 21, it may be delayed till the Budget session is over. 

