Door-to-door visits, Chai pe Charcha to raise awareness on CAA, NRC

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A persistent pushback from society, especially Muslims, on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) has sent the BJP scrambling to get its act together and defend the controversial legislation. An elaborate plan has been drawn up, with a number of teams gearing up to organise awareness programmes. The fortnight-long project is spearheaded by MP BY Raghavendra, son of CM BS Yediyurappa.

“Efforts are underway to eradicate misconceptions about CAA and NRC, that prevail among a section of society. The district BJP unit, with the help of different teams, plans to organise awareness programmes, including educating people through social media,” he said. Raghavendra told reporters on Friday that the state will have 50,000 booths, where the party will hold awareness campaigns. “People can come to the booths to know more about NRC and CAA. Party workers have also taken up a signature campaign across the state,” he said.

As part of the awareness campaign, the district BJP will take up door-to-door visits between January 1 and 5, followed by ‘Chai pe Charcha’ on January 6, 7 and 8. On January 9 and 10, interaction with select VIPs will be held, and a Bharat Mata Puja programme will also be organised. On January 11 and 12, signatures from the public will be collected, and on January 13, 14 and 15, public meetings and rallies will be organised in different parts of the district, Raghavendra informed.

To execute this awareness programme, a district-level committee has been constituted, comprising district-in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa, district BJP president and MLC S Rudregowda, MLA Araga Jnanendra and others. He said it was the responsibility of MLC Ayanur Manjunath, MLAs Araga Jnanendra and Kumar Bangarappa to organise public meetings and rallies, while interactions will be organised by MLA Haratalu Halappa.