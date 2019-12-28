Home States Karnataka

Door-to-door visits, Chai pe Charcha to raise awareness on CAA, NRC

To execute this awareness programme, a district-level committee has been constituted, comprising district-in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa, district BJP president and MLC S Rudregowda, MLA Araga Jnane

Published: 28th December 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A persistent pushback from society, especially Muslims, on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) has sent the BJP scrambling to get its act together and defend the controversial legislation. An elaborate plan has been drawn up, with a number of teams gearing up to organise awareness programmes. The fortnight-long project is spearheaded by MP BY Raghavendra, son of CM BS Yediyurappa.

“Efforts are underway to eradicate misconceptions about CAA and NRC, that prevail among a section of society. The district BJP unit, with the help of different teams, plans to organise awareness programmes, including educating people through social media,” he said. Raghavendra told reporters on Friday that the state will have 50,000 booths, where the party will hold awareness campaigns. “People can come to the booths to know more about NRC and CAA. Party workers have also taken up a signature campaign across the state,” he said.

As part of the awareness campaign, the district BJP will take up door-to-door visits between January 1 and 5, followed by ‘Chai pe Charcha’ on January 6, 7 and 8. On January 9 and 10, interaction with select VIPs will be held, and a Bharat Mata Puja programme will also be organised. On January 11 and 12, signatures from the public will be collected, and on January 13, 14 and 15, public meetings and rallies will be organised in different parts of the district, Raghavendra informed.

To execute this awareness programme, a district-level committee has been constituted, comprising district-in-charge minister KS Eshwarappa, district BJP president and MLC S Rudregowda, MLA Araga Jnanendra and others. He said it was the responsibility of MLC Ayanur Manjunath, MLAs Araga Jnanendra and Kumar Bangarappa to organise public meetings and rallies, while interactions will be organised by MLA Haratalu Halappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC CAA National Register of Citizens Citizenship act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp