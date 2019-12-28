Flood victims get loan notices

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as a large number of flood-affected people are yet to get compensation for losses they suffered in the calamity that swept through several areas of the state in the first week of August, it has come to light that several banks and other financial institutions are exerting pressure on the hapless victims for repayment of small loans which they had availed for agriculture. In a shocking development, some banks have issued notices to the flood-affected residents in Ramdurg taluk who are leading a miserable life after having lost everything in the recent floods. The banks also warned them of stringent action for loan default.

Notice issued by Fullerton India Credit

Company Limited

Deputy Commissioner Dr S B Bommanahalli said he would immediately ask all the banks which issued notices to the residents of this flood-hit areas to withdraw the notices and stop asking the villagers for repayment of the loans. He said he will ensure that no residents faced any kind of warnings or notices henceforth. After the floods occurred thrice in August at Hampiholi village in Ramdurg taluk, many of the villagers were living in gruel centres till recently with their houses and agriculture fields completely destroyed in the devastating calamity.

At a time when they had moved back into their crumbled homes to rebuild their lives, the banks served them notices, warning them to pay the pending instalments or face stringent legal action.In the notices issued to the defaulters (residents of Hirehampiholi), Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd warned the defaulters of legal action. It said, “In the event of failing to pay up the outstanding amount within the stipulated time, we shall be constrained to take appropriate legal action including institution of appropriate civil and criminal proceedings including repossession of the hypothecated assets without any reference and at your entire risk as to cost and consequences.’’

Notices have been issued by several financial institutions and banks, including IDFC First Bank and Fullerton India Credit Company Ltd, to about 30 residents of Hirehampiholi. Siddawwa Valmiki, a resident of Hampiholi who received a notice from the bank, said, “I have been paying instalments regularly ever since I took the loans 10 years ago.”