Goa Guv wades into Mahadayi row, says water diversion ‘unacceptable’ 

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The intervention of Goa Governor Satyapal Malik in the Mahadayi issue comes as a huge setback to Karnataka, at a time when the state government is desperately waiting for the gazette notification of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, to resume work on the Kalasa-Banduri project.

It has come to light that the Goa governor has not only exerted pressure on the Centre in support of the Goa government’s stand on the Mahadayi project, but has also spoken about the issue during an interview with a local Goan news channel on Thursday. 

“If Goa’s water is diverted for irrigation to others (Karnataka), it’s unacceptable. I feel that in the Mahadayi issue, Goa has been cheated and suffered injustice.’’Malik went on to say that he had insisted that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who had been to New Delhi, make it a point to get the letter which Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar had written to the Goa government. The letter by Javadekar reportedly assures Goa of safeguarding its interests in the Mahadayi issue.

During his interview to the channel, Malik says that Mahadayi is the lifeline of Goa, and the issue is very important for the coastal state. Expressing serious concern over the possibility of water decreasing in the Mahadayi if its water is shared, he said, “If water recedes in the Mahadayi, salty water may accumulate in its lower stream. If your (Goan) water goes to others for agriculture, it is not acceptable.

I feel that Goa state has suffered injustice and is cheated in the Mahadayi issue. I give credit to the Opposition (parties) and ruling faction in Goa that they came together to meet Javadekar on this count.’’
After urging Javadekar to issue a letter to the Goa government, clearing his stand on Mahadayi, Malik said he had asked the Goa CM, who was returning from Delhi, to collect the letter from Javadekar. “I asked the CM not to return without the letter,’’ says Malik.

‘Assurances, letters by Centre insignificant’

It may be noted that Javadekar’s ministry had kept environment clearance issued to Karnataka in abeyance, under pressure from the Goa government. Ever since, the Goa government, Opposition and Governor were insisting that Javadekar assure Goa that he would protect its interests in the Mahadayi issue. However, Javadekar issued a letter to Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai two days ago to start work on the Kalasa-Banduri project, after gazette notification of the tribunal and necessary forest and wildlife permission.

Javadekar’s fresh letter to Karnataka has not gone down well with many in Goa, with Goan Water Resources Minister Filipe Nery saying that the letter would not have any legal standing since the matter would be decided by the tribunal and apex court. Urging the Centre to withdraw the letter immediately, Gowenche Awaj, a local Goan organisation, demanded CM Sawant’s resignation for not protecting the interests of the state in the Mahadayi issue.

Senior BJP leader and former MP Narendra Sawaikar said in Goa that not even a drop of water from the Mahadayi would be allowed to be diverted, despite the tribunal’s order allowing Karnataka its share of water.However, many leaders on both sides term the letters and assurances by the Centre “insignificant” as the stakeholders, Karnataka and Goa, are already moving court.

