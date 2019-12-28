Hearing of PIL against Good Newwz adjourned

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The vacation division bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit on Friday adjourned the hearing of PIL seeking stay for screening of Hindi movie ‘Good Newwz’ adjourned.



The bench said that the regular bench will be heard the matter in January after the vacation. Philanthropist Sameem Raza, a resident of Mysuru, filed this PIL on the ground that the movie seeks to promote the particular IVF centre and created confusion among minds of parents who have opted to avail the services of other assisted pregnancy centres.