Hub zones in Bengaluru to have safety islands for New Year’s Eve

While you are deciding on the places to party, the Bangalore City Police are making plans to  ensure 100% safety of citizens on the New Year’s Eve. 

Published: 28th December 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While you are deciding on the places to party, the Bangalore City Police are making plans to ensure 100% safety of citizens on the New Year’s Eve. In order to ensure New Year revelry does not go out of control, the City Police Commissioner has brought in various measures. For the first time, ‘safety islands’ will be installed in various divisions. A number of Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVs), drones, watch towers and LED screens will also be installed in the hub zones. 

Safety islands are nothing but tents which will have two-three police officers, including a woman officer, a cot, chair and a book. In case of any emergency or harassment or crimes,  people can immediately go to the safety islands and inform the police officials who will take quick action. A number of such islands will be placed in the Central Business District to ensure safety of women.

Top priority is safety of women, says police officer

Isha Pant, DCP South East,  said, “In Koramangala alone, we will have the safety islands in four places ---  near Canara Bank, Sony World junction, near Hotel Empire and Forum signal. Our top priority is the safety of women. We have been having continuous meetings with the Commissioner who has made many plans to ensure 100% safety to every individual.”

Apart from women police,  women Home Guards are also being roped in. “In Kormangala, we will have 100-120 CCTV cameras and in three to four places, we will install LED screens so that it is easy to monitor. Our other top priority spots are Electronic City, Mico Layout and HSR Layout,” added Pant.

A senior police officer said they have also had meetings with party organisers who will have to deploy many bouncers. They have been asked to have well-lit parking areas and to deploy bouncers even there to avoid any untoward incident. Instruction is also given to have display boards in the party hall on women’s safety so that awareness is spread.  

City Armed Reserve Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Civil Defence volunteers will also play a major role in protecting the citizens. “Civil Defence will deploy 1,000 personnel and 100 members of Quick Response Team to ensure safety of women. We will carry searchlights and portable lighting system so that places are well lit.” said Dr PRS Chetan, Additional Commanding Officer- Karnataka Civil Defence. Also, traffic police will keep a check on drunk-driving.

In a live interaction on Twitter, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Safety of women will be ensured. All the police officers, including DCPs, will be on the rounds. People should not think that the police will not have drunk-driving checks.”

