I-T shocker for co-ops, told to pay dues  

Ajith M S

Express News Service

MYSURU: Hundreds of cooperative societies in the state, including primary agriculture cooperatives, have received a year-end shocker from the Income Tax Department — they have been asked to pay tax dues.The cooperatives, which are the backbone of the rural economy, are crying foul citing tax exemptions for them and issues in the State legislation. The Income-Tax Act exempts cooperative societies, including primary agriculture cooperatives, from paying income tax under section 80P.

In the case of some cooperatives, the I-T Department has also taken objection to advancing loans to associate and nominated members apart from regular members. They plan to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Bengaluru in January to raise their concerns.The CEO of an agriculture cooperative who did not wish to be named said as cooperatives work by sharing the profits among members, they will not be in a position to recover tax dues.

“Many primary cooperatives are financially small in size and they are being slapped with notices for tax dues dating back to even six years. Though law is on their side, even to file a case in the high court, they have to deposit money for which they are struggling,” said Krishna Reddy, president, Karnataka Rajya Souharda Samyuktha Sahakari Nigama, an umbrella association of Souharda cooperatives. The case of Souharda cooperatives is worse as their problem lies in the State act governing them. These cooperatives are also being served notices as they cannot be called cooperatives under the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari Act, 1997, without the term society in their name.

‘Over 10,000 cooperatives get notices’

According to Krishna Reddy, president, Karnataka Rajya Souharda Samyuktha Sahakari Nigama, over 1,000 cooperatives of the state have been served notices recently. He said over 10,000 cooperatives have been served notices across the country.

Speaking to TNIE, N S Prasanna Kumar, Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Karnataka, said in the case of Souharda cooperatives, a proposal has already been forwarded to the government seeking amendment to the Souharda Sahakari Act.The other cooperatives will naturally attract tax provisions if they are engaged in commercial activities like chit funds, he said.