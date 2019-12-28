Karnataka government to take action over Gomala land 'illegally' allotted for Jesus statue

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Karnataka Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, JC Madhuswamy said that the state government will take its own course of action at appropriate time over the allotment of government land earmarked for Gomala [Cattle grazing] for a statue of Jesus Christ after discussing with Revenue minister R Ashok.

Speaking to the reporters here, Madhuswamy said that the government reserves Gomalas for cattle grazing purpose and has a provision of constructing government buildings on special occasions. The government cannot allot the bulk land declared as Gomala for private purposes, that too for meagre amount. On what basis did the then coalition government in its cabinet meeting decide to allocate 10 acres land for the construction of Jesus Christ at Kapali betta in Harobele in Kanakapura taluk, he asked.

It may be recalled that former minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 25.

Criticizing the cabinet decision, Madhuswamy said that the government shouldn’t use the land earmarked for Gomala for any private purposes.

Referring to recent Mangaluru incident in which two persons were killed in an open firing during protests against CAA, Madhuswamy said that the chief minister has already has clarified that there is no question of withdrawing compensation as the government has not yet announced the compensation.

Police have started probing the incident and the government will take suitable action against culprits in this regard. The state government can discuss about punishment for the miscreants who purposely damaged the public properties during protest rallies, he added.

When asked about the recent statement of HD Revanna that the country is facing emergency like situation, the minister said that he doesn’t think so but may be Revanna might be facing some emergency. The country's internal and external security is excellent, he added.

Madhuswamy, who is also Tumakuru district incharge minister, said that the deputy commissioners have been directed to take steps to bring farmers for Kisan Samman programme which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2nd in Tumakuru.