Newborn girl child found abandoned in Karnataka govt school's toilet

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A new born girl child was found abandoned in a toilet of a government school in Karnataka's Yakkunchi village under Athani taluk on Saturday.

According to the sources, the parents had entered into the school premises after school hours on Saturday noon and left the infant in the toilet as it was a girl child.

The incident came to light when the local residents heard screams of the baby from school. They found the baby alive, crying and bleeding and informed the Anganwadi activists working in the village and Aigali police station.

The infant was immediately rushed to the Athani government hospital. Presently the baby has been

kept in the incubator and is said to be out of danger. It is doubted that the parents might have left the infant abandoned for the reason that it is a girl child and they don't want it.

However, police have started an inquiry to search the parents. A case is registered in Aigali police station.