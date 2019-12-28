Home States Karnataka

Not a tall order this! Tall statues coming up at Ramanagara 

Ramanagara, 50km from Bengaluru, seems to be aiming high. It is emerging as a land of tall statues. 

Published: 28th December 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ramanagara, 50km from Bengaluru, seems to be aiming high. It is emerging as a land of tall statues. After former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government announced the project to build a 111-foot-tall bronze statue of  Siddaganga mutt (Lingayat) seer late Shivakumara Swami, the BJP government initiated the project for Vokkaliga seer late Balagangadharanatha Swamiji. 

Now former Congress minister D K Shivakumar has taken up a project to have the biggest statue of Jesus Christ in the country, expected to come up on a 10-acre land at Kapali betta in Harobele village of Kanakapura taluk. It will be carved out of single stone. 

Shivakumar had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 25. However, the project has run into rough weather after the state government raised objection over using the government land and Revenue Minister R Ashoka sought a report from the district administration. The former minister, however, maintains that they have got all the required approvals from the authorities concerned.  

If the project is cleared by the government, it will join the list of the other two tall statues coming up in the district. The statue of Shivakumara Swami will be installed at his birthplace Veerapura in Magadi taluk. The seer, who was known as the ‘walking god’, passed away at the age of 111 in January this year.  Chief Minister  B S Yediyurappa has allocated Rs 25 crore for the proposed statue.  

‘Money could be used for infrastructure’

The bronze statue of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji will come up at his birthplace Banandur in Bidadi of Ramanagara. Yediyurappa government is also taking up this work at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Though authorities have not yet decided on the height of the statue, several other statues of gods will come up along with the seer’s. This place is expected to be developed.  

Expressing his displeasure, a senior official from the government, who didn’t want to be named, said that instead of spending money on statues, the same amount could be used to address water woes, better roads or develop the villages. “But for any government, wooing certain class of people is important which is not a good practice,’’ the official said.

Shivakumara Swami statue (Bronze)Veerapura in Magadi taluk

Jesus statue (Stone)Veerapura in Magadi taluk

Balagangadharanatha Swamiji statue (Bronze) Bananduru in Bidadi 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp