Private bus turns turtle after speeding truck rams into it on NH-48 in Karnataka, 2 dead

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Two persons died and nine others were injured when a private bus was hit by a truck at Maranagere bridge near Sira on NH-48 late last midnight.

The deceased were identified as Mallappa Sanganabasappa Sajjan (41), who hailed from Tumba village and was working as lecturer at an ITI college at Ilkal in Bagalkot district, and Purushottam (40) of Khanahosahalli.

The Royal Travels bus was bound to Kembhavi from Bengaluru and midway a passenger insisted the driver Nandappa Shivappa Talikote to stop it as he was to attend the nature's call. The driver tried to convince him but in vain and stopped the bus. A speeding bus rammed into the stationary bus eventually at around 12.45 a.m.

The bus turned turtle on the impact of the crash and eleven people sustained internal injuries. For almost one hour, the co-passengers and police who rushed to the spot could not find an ambulance to shift the injured as many attempts to dial 108 failed.

"The lives of the two deceased could have been saved if the ambulance facility was available on time", the police said.

The truck driver sped away after crashing into the bus but was forced to stop after one-kilometere as the fuel pipe was broken, they informed.

The injured were being shifted to various hospitals here and also in Bengaluru. Tavarekee PSI Mahalakshmi visited the spot and took up rescue operations.