Home States Karnataka

With eyes set on Old Mysuru region, Yediyurappa’s cabinet may tilt South

With its victory in KR Pet, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have left its footprints in regions it had never conquered before, but the journey to deepen its roots, is a long one.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa interacts with people during Janata Darshan, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With its victory in KR Pet, the Bharatiya Janata Party may have left its footprints in regions it had never conquered before, but the journey to deepen its roots, is a long one. With its eyes set on Old Mysuru region, the BJP’s focus for the next three years, is to strengthen its newly-acquired voter base in districts like Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. The first step towards strengthening grassroots could begin with inducting MLAs from the region into the cabinet.

While former Congress and JDS leaders Dr Sudhakar and Narayana Gowda — who have now been newly-elected as BJP MLAs from Chikkaballapur and KR Pet respectively — were assured of a cabinet berth, the BJP will have to pick another from within the party.

After his milestone victory from Hassan assembly seat in 2018, Preetham Gowda, teaming up with General Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha BY Vijayendra, proved his mettle as an election winner once again in KR Pet, ensuring Narayana Gowda’s victory. The Chief Minister himself, in an interview with The New Indian Express, had given full credits to his son Vijayendra and Hassan MLA Preetham for the historic win in KR Pet. All the hard work may now pay off with the party also looking to promote caste (Vokkaliga) leaders in the region that has shown allegiance to caste politics — be it with the leaders of JDS or the Congress.

With Lingayat-strong North Karnataka already under its belt as BS Yediyurappa is their chief, the BJP is keen on conquering the turfs of JDS and Congress. The party won all seats except Bengaluru Rural and Hassan — both in Old Mysuru region and both Vokkaliga bastions — of the 27 seats it contested. 

In Mandya, the party backed Sumalatha Ambareesh who earned a landslide victory. The results of the recently-concluded bypolls have boosted the party’s confidence. Preetham’s victory in Hassan in 2018, Deve Gowda’s defeat in Tumkur in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and Narayana Gowda’s victory in KR Pet in the recently-concluded bypolls despite his rebellion toppling the HD Kumaraswamy government, has given the BJP a chance to turn the tide around in the Old Mysuru region that has remained elusive for the saffron party. With the right representation in the cabinet, the party hopes to win at least 20 assembly constituencies in the Old Mysuru region in the next elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Old Mysore
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp