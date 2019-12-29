Cabinet dream still distant for new Karnataka MLAs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks like the disqualified legislators-turned-BJP MLAs have to wait further to be inducted into the BS Yediyurappa cabinet. The cabinet expansion is likely to be delayed, and according to sources, it may happen only in the second week of February.Chief Minister Yediyurappa is likely to visit Switzerland to take part in the World Economic Forum from January 21 to 25. If that happens, the state legislature session, which is scheduled to start from January 20, is also likely to be postponed, and will start from January 27. The cabinet meeting on Monday is expected to take a decision on postponing the session.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the CM was planning to expand his cabinet after January 15 (Dhanur Maasa). But now, since he is planning to attend the World Economic Forum, he is unlikely to expand the ministry before travelling aboard. “A lot of people are ministerial aspirants. The CM cannot travel abroad immediately after the ministry expansion and he has to be around to handle the situation if there are any issues within the party. Ministerial aspirants and their followers may create chaos; only the CM can control it. If he goes aboard, it will become difficult to handle it,” sources said.

Now that the session is likely to be held from January 27 to February 7, the CM will be busy with sessions for ten days. “Also inducting these MLAs as ministers just before the session will not help as they will not be in a position to answer questions related to their department during the session. “After session, the CM might need a couple of days to visit Delhi and finalise the cabinet ministers. We are hoping it will be in the second week of February,’’ sources said.

On the other hand, to accommodate 11 newly elected BJP MLAs in the cabinet, Yediyurappa is likely to drop some ministers. The CM has stated that all 11 newly elected MLAs will be inducted into the ministry, and many senior BJP MLAs too are lobbying for the ministerial berth.