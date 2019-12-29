Home States Karnataka

Cabinet dream still distant for new Karnataka MLAs

With CM likely to visit Switzerland, meeting on Monday may take decision on postponing session

Published: 29th December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks like the disqualified legislators-turned-BJP MLAs have to wait further to be inducted into the BS Yediyurappa cabinet. The cabinet expansion is likely to be delayed, and according to sources, it may happen only in the second week of February.Chief Minister Yediyurappa is likely to visit Switzerland to take part in the World Economic Forum from January 21 to 25. If that happens, the state legislature session, which is scheduled to start from January 20, is also likely to be postponed, and will start from January 27. The cabinet meeting on Monday is expected to take a decision on postponing the session. 

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the CM was planning to expand his cabinet after January 15 (Dhanur Maasa). But now, since he is planning to attend the World Economic Forum, he is unlikely to expand the ministry before travelling aboard.  “A lot of people are ministerial  aspirants. The CM cannot travel abroad immediately after the ministry expansion and he has to be around to handle the situation if there are any issues within the party. Ministerial aspirants and their followers may create chaos; only the CM can control it. If he goes aboard, it will become difficult to handle it,” sources said. 

Now that the session is likely to be held from January 27 to February 7, the CM will be busy with sessions for ten days. “Also inducting these MLAs as ministers just before the session will not help as they will not be in a position to answer questions related to their department during the session. “After session, the CM might need a couple of days to visit Delhi and finalise the cabinet ministers. We are hoping it will be in the second week of February,’’ sources said.

On the other hand, to accommodate 11 newly elected BJP MLAs in the cabinet, Yediyurappa is likely to drop some ministers. The CM has stated that all 11 newly elected MLAs will be inducted into the ministry, and many senior BJP MLAs too are lobbying for the ministerial berth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp