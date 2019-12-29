Home States Karnataka

Govt in hurry to appoint SSLC guest teachers in Bagalkot district 

With SSLC exams fast approaching, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is hastily appointing guest teachers to State-run high schools in Bagalkot district.

Published: 29th December 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With SSLC exams fast approaching, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is hastily appointing guest teachers to State-run high schools in Bagalkot district. According to official reports, 222 teacher posts are vacant in the 184 State-run high schools in the district with most of the vacancies for teaching Mathematics and English. 

The DPI’s move will be a challenge to the newly-appointed guest teachers as they will have to complete the syllabus in 45 days. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) has been vested with the responsibility of appointing the guest teachers. So far, the authorities have managed to appoint only 120 teachers and attempts are on fill all the vacancies.

The slow pace with which the process of appointment of guest faculty is taking place has put the parents and students in a quandary as they are worried about completion of the syllabus on time. There are 480 highs schools, including 184 State-run schools, in Bagalkot district and 29,541 students have registered for the upcoming SSLC exams, which are slated to begin on March 20, 2020.Admitting to the shortage, DDPI Srishail Biradar said, “The process to name guest teachers is in progress and expected to end in a couple of weeks. As an alternative arrangement, we have asked the primary school teachers to conduct classes for high schools, including Class 10,  in order finish the syllabus on time.”

A Class 10 student from Mudhol says, “The syllabus of at least three subjects is yet to be completed. The students got the text books within a month of floods receding ... but we lost our notes given in the schools in the floods. We hope that we will perform well in the exams ... but  English subject gives us jitters.’’ The situation in the primary schools is also pitiable with 1,080 teacher posts lying vacant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp