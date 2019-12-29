Govt in hurry to appoint SSLC guest teachers in Bagalkot district 

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: With SSLC exams fast approaching, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is hastily appointing guest teachers to State-run high schools in Bagalkot district. According to official reports, 222 teacher posts are vacant in the 184 State-run high schools in the district with most of the vacancies for teaching Mathematics and English.

The DPI’s move will be a challenge to the newly-appointed guest teachers as they will have to complete the syllabus in 45 days. The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) has been vested with the responsibility of appointing the guest teachers. So far, the authorities have managed to appoint only 120 teachers and attempts are on fill all the vacancies.

The slow pace with which the process of appointment of guest faculty is taking place has put the parents and students in a quandary as they are worried about completion of the syllabus on time. There are 480 highs schools, including 184 State-run schools, in Bagalkot district and 29,541 students have registered for the upcoming SSLC exams, which are slated to begin on March 20, 2020.Admitting to the shortage, DDPI Srishail Biradar said, “The process to name guest teachers is in progress and expected to end in a couple of weeks. As an alternative arrangement, we have asked the primary school teachers to conduct classes for high schools, including Class 10, in order finish the syllabus on time.”

A Class 10 student from Mudhol says, “The syllabus of at least three subjects is yet to be completed. The students got the text books within a month of floods receding ... but we lost our notes given in the schools in the floods. We hope that we will perform well in the exams ... but English subject gives us jitters.’’ The situation in the primary schools is also pitiable with 1,080 teacher posts lying vacant.