Karnataka CM declares three days mourning as Pejavar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away

UDUPI: The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning till December 31 as a mark of respect to Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami, who breathed his last this morning in Udupi.

Announcing this, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Manipal said that the final rites of the senior seer will be conducted with state honour in Bengaluru.

Recalling his association with the Seer from last 50 years, CM said that he was with Pejawar Seer when the latter installed the idol of Lord Sri Ram in Ayodhya on December 7, 1992, the day after the dome of the mosque were demolished by the kar sevaks.

CM said 'Pejavar Seer's wish was that there should be a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now the SC has cleared the path, but the Seer is not with us'' he said.