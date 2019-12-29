Karnataka too will approve 10% quota for poor: CM Yediyurappa

Home States Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state government will consider giving 10 per cent reservation to those who are economically weak and fall in the general category. The cental government gave its nod for providing 10 per cent reservation for the economically backward in government jobs and education. 

The bill was passed by Parliament on January 9 this year and the Act came into force on January 14. 
The quota will be “in addition to the existing 50 per cent reservation and subject to a maximum of 10 per cent of the total seats in each category” as per the provisions of the Act.

It has already been implemented in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat and the Karnataka government too will approve it, the chief minister said after inaugurating a Brahmin convention at Koteshwara in Kundapur taluk. 

The convention was organised by Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha.
This reservation under EWS category is applicable to those persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and the socially and educationally backward classes. 

Suresh Kumar writes to Yediyurappa

Though the Central governnment gave its nod, the previous Karnataka government had termed it as “a politically motivated decision” and had not taken measures to implement it, Primary and Secondary Education and Labour Minister S Suresh Kumar had stated in a letter to the chief minister on Friday. 
The minister appealed to the CM to implement the decision by taking appropriate measures to table the Bill in the next legislature session.The State Legislature session is likely to be held from January 27.

WHO WILL QUALIFY 
General category individuals, all members of whose family together earn less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, and who have less than five acres of agricultural land, will qualify. 

