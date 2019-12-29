Home States Karnataka

One man, and many mouths to feed

Carrying on his father’s tradition of feeding the poor, Kunal Rao Kamle, a caterer, distributes free meals to more than 30 beggars a day, across various locations in Belagavi.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kunal Kamle and his friends distribute meals in Belagavi | Ashishkrishna HP

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Carrying on his father’s tradition of feeding the poor, Kunal Rao Kamle, a caterer, distributes free meals to more than 30 beggars a day, across various locations in Belagavi.Kunal can be seen distributing food packets to the poor taking shelter at the railway station at 8.30 pm each day. If you ask officials from the railway depatment, they’ll all narrate how Kunal has been feeding the poor and hungry every day for years. Some beggars, whom TNSE spoke to, say they consider Kunal family.

Kunal recalls how his father Suresh Kamle, who was a butcher, saw a group of his friends from the Muslim community shelling out some of their earnings for welfare activities for the poor. This helped him decide to do the same. Suresh then started offering food to the poor at the vegetable market in Camp Area of Belagavi. Soon, it became a regular activity for him, which sparked a tradition that has been in the Kamle family for years.

Kunal dropped out of school when he was in Class 9, and started working in a bakery. His older brother Pavan, who works in a garments shop, helps Kunal out too. Suresh passed away about 10 years ago, when Kunal was 16 years old. And now Kunal carries on his legacy. He lives in a small rented house, from where he takes catering orders from a few regulars customers, which helps him earn his living and also afford to feed as many as he can.

The menu changes on a daily basis, says Kunal. It’s usually two chapatis, one vegetable, tomato rice/pohe/uppitu that is distributed to the poor. Kunal cooks the food himself, with his mother Jayashri’s help, before packing the meals well. Then, he heads out to the railway station and bus stand and hands the food packets out to the poor.

Recently, Kunal has started ensuring that the poor are also kept warm. On one of his regular rounds, one beggar asked Kunal if he could get him a bedsheet to sleep on, which Kunal shared with a social worker D R Santosh. Santosh then shared this on social media and donations started to pour in. Dozens of bedsheets and blankets were then distributed among the poor.

Kunal told TNSE that just like his dad, he feels an immense sense of satisfaction by helping those in need. “I will continue the practice till the next generation takes over,” he says.Rehan Phirjade, an executive at the railway ticket counter, says that he has been watching Kunal distributing meals for the last several years. For some of the poor people at the station, Kunal is a permanent source of dinner. Arif Jatti, a rickshaw driver who was spotted at the station rickshaw stand, said he has seen Kunal distribute meals at the bus stand and railway station. “We autowallahs have been watching Kunal for years, but can’t understand how he affords to feed so many people, every day,” he says.

30 meals a day
Kunal says that he prepares a total of 30 meals per day for the beggars, for which he spends about Rs 300. Sometimes, he makes more food than needed, and has to return home with the packets.  “Sometimes there will be more mouths to feed than meals prepared. But there’s not much I can do as going back home and cooking more meals is not an option,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp