Pejawar seer very critical, Yediyurappa rushes to hospital

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The health condition of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, is very critical and there is a further decline in his condition on Saturday, doctors treating him said. He remained unconscious and continued to be on life support system and the tests done by the doctors showed that he had severe brain dysfunction.

The 88-year-old seer was admitted to Manipal’s Kasturba Hospital on December 20. Meanwhile, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha, the junior seer of the mutt, told reporters that the senior seer will be shifted to the Pejawar Mutt located in Udupi’s Car Street on Sunday. He said the senior seer will be shifted with the ventilator supprt system and a team of doctors will accompany him.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rushed to the Kasturba Hospital on Saturday evening and decided to cancel his Shivamogga tour and stay back in Udupi. Meanwhile, the number of VIPs visiting the hospital decreased on Saturday as doctors did not permit anybody to see the seer.