PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka's Pejavar Seer

By PTI

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnatka, hailing him as a powerhouse of service and spirituality.

"Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

The 88-year old seer, one of the prominent religious leaders of South India, died at the Udupi Sri Krishna Math on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

"I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said.