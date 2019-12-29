Students of Mysuru college stage protest, demand better facilities

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Irked by lack of facilities at their college, students of Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts shut the doors of the office room and staged a protest here on Saturday. The students of Foundation, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts courses in the college were left in the lurch after power supply to the college was disconnected due to non-payment of electricity bill on Friday.

The students alleged that the college is in a dilapidated state with no proper facilities.