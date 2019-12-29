Subsidised canteens by, for state govt employees 

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: These canteens will be of the state government employees, for the employees and by the employees. Probably the first-ever subsidised canteen in the country for government employees, both serving and retired, where one can get goods from electronics to groceries at a cheaper price. According to the Karnataka State Government Employees Association sources, there are about 5.8 lakh employees working in the State government. Of whom, around 2 lakh are school teachers. Each member will be given an identity card with a unique number.

C S Shadakshari, president of the association, said most of the government employees do not get salary on par with multi-national companies. So they wanted to start canteens similar to the defence ones. “The very purpose of a subsidised canteen is to enable our employees buy goods at affordable prices. Groceries, including food grains, electronic items like washing machines, mixers, music systems, television sets, computers, refrigerators and even cell phones will be sold. The canteen will also have cosmetics and essential items like bags, umbrellas and many more. All these will be branded just like the ones available at military canteens,” he said.

To begin with, they will be set up in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Shivamogga and are likely to function from January 15. “We will need at least a 20 by 30 plot/shed for the canteen, which we will run from one of the government office buildings. Later, we will approach the government if we need any assistance,’’ he said.

Shadakshari said, “We have signed a memorandum with a private home appliances firm which will procure directly from product companies that will be cheaper than any of the goods available in super markets. Our job is to provide them space,’’ he said.

It’s a welcome move, says retd teacher

Venkatesh R G, a retired government school teacher, said this was a welcome move. “Our pension is not much. These canteens should ensure we get quality goods. Just because one is paying less, quality should not be compromised,’’ he said. Sources in the Secretariat office said this project needs monitoring to avoid misuse. “Even in military canteens, sometimes, in the name of ex-servicemen, groceries and goods are procured by an outsider and sold for a big profit. This should be taken care of,’’ sources said.

What one can get

 Rice, dal, flour, oil and other groceries

 Cosmetics like soap, shampoo, creams

 Electronic items like phones, laptops and computers

 Home appliances like fridge, TV and washing machines