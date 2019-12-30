Home States Karnataka

Congress leader DKS makes his presence felt on national scene

Shivakumar posed for photos hugging Soren, congratulating him for his feat as dozens of Congress workers clicked photos with him hailing him a hero.

Published: 30th December 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

D K Sivakumar

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as he is a frontrunner in the race for the KPCC chief’s post, D K Sivakumar seems to be making his presence felt on the national scene. While most of his counterparts were focused on paying tributes to Pejawar seer Vishwesha Teertha, the Congress leader offered condolences first and then took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister. On the day the Congress and its allies put up a show of opposition strength, Shivakumar made his presence felt, sharing the stage with the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Shibu Soren, M K Stalin, Sharad Yadav, Mamata Bannerjee, Sitaram Yechury, Tejashwi Yadav, Bhupesh Baghel, Sanjay Singh and Jai Prakash Narayan.

Shivakumar posed for photos hugging Soren, congratulating him for his feat as dozens of Congress workers clicked photos with him hailing him a hero. Sunday wasn’t the first time Shivakumar was making himself part of the national leadership stage. On December 12, Shivakumar stood in the frontline of leaders at Congress’ massive Bharath Bachao Rally led by AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi. He stood alongside K C Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath and Anand Singh. Apart from Shivakumar, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge was the only leader from Karnataka who prominently featured in the rally. Being part of that massive rally marked the Congress’ first attack against the BJP over Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ever since he was released from Tihar jail on bail in a Prevention of Money Laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Shivakumar has been steadily playing his cards well. The mammoth ‘Vokkaliga’ show of support rally-led by Congress held in support of Shivakumar when he was in jail seems to have given the Vokkaliga leader more confidence to stretch himself more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC D K Sivakumar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp