Congress leader DKS makes his presence felt on national scene

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as he is a frontrunner in the race for the KPCC chief’s post, D K Sivakumar seems to be making his presence felt on the national scene. While most of his counterparts were focused on paying tributes to Pejawar seer Vishwesha Teertha, the Congress leader offered condolences first and then took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister. On the day the Congress and its allies put up a show of opposition strength, Shivakumar made his presence felt, sharing the stage with the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Shibu Soren, M K Stalin, Sharad Yadav, Mamata Bannerjee, Sitaram Yechury, Tejashwi Yadav, Bhupesh Baghel, Sanjay Singh and Jai Prakash Narayan.

Shivakumar posed for photos hugging Soren, congratulating him for his feat as dozens of Congress workers clicked photos with him hailing him a hero. Sunday wasn’t the first time Shivakumar was making himself part of the national leadership stage. On December 12, Shivakumar stood in the frontline of leaders at Congress’ massive Bharath Bachao Rally led by AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi. He stood alongside K C Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni, Kamal Nath and Anand Singh. Apart from Shivakumar, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge was the only leader from Karnataka who prominently featured in the rally. Being part of that massive rally marked the Congress’ first attack against the BJP over Citizenship Amendment Act.

Ever since he was released from Tihar jail on bail in a Prevention of Money Laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Shivakumar has been steadily playing his cards well. The mammoth ‘Vokkaliga’ show of support rally-led by Congress held in support of Shivakumar when he was in jail seems to have given the Vokkaliga leader more confidence to stretch himself more.