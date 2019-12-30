Heading out of the city for New Year’s Eve? The lawman is watching

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those looking to get away from the hubbub of city life and planning to get some thrills at fringes of forests or at the foot of hills on New Year’s Eve, be wary as there will be watchful eyes there too.

With lesser known places on the outskirts becoming a bigger draw than pubs and bars in Bengaluru, there has been an increase in the number of illegal nature camps mushrooming near hillocks this year. Invitations to such camps have already started to circulate on social media platforms, which the Karnataka Forest Department has started to closely monitor and keep tabs on. Last year, rave parties were busted near forest areas.

Some such events are to be held at the foot of the Shivagange Hills in Dobbspet, Siddarabetta in Tumkuru, Uttaradurga in Magadi, Antargange in Kolar, Kabbalidurga in Sathanur (Kanakapura), Kuntibetta in Mandya, Bilikalaranga Swamy Betta near Bannerghatta National Park, SRS Betta in Ramanagara and Gudibande in Chikkaballapur and the forests of Kudremukh and Agumbe.

Organisers have already sold tickets for anywhere between Rs 2,000-5,000 for a night, depending on the location. Couple and stag rates also vary. On offer are night tented accommodation, unlimited buffet, campfire, music and dance with attendees having to carry their own liquor.

While the department is enforcing regulations strictly in wildlife areas, it has little control over the territorial divisions, especially areas bordering villages and densely populated areas. But this time, they want to change this. They have also roped in the local police for night vigils, raids and seizures. P3

“From December 25, the Forest Department has started keeping a strict vigil on forest areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where many party-goers rush to.This time, the department is keeping a close watch on the hills in Devanahalli, Kanakapura, Chikkaballapur and Magadi up to Kolar and Tumakuru,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan told The New Indian Express.

He said that orders have been issued for heightened vigil in the light of invitations to parties coming to light.

No forest patches and their surroundings are open for parties at night and no permissions have been given. The ones which are beingorganised are illegal,he added.Professional trekkers and conservationists point out that the problem before the department now is that destinations like Shivagange and SRS Betta which are also religious sites. Campers are told to state that they are going for religious purposes and start climbing even before sunrise.

“They also stay in makeshift tents citing religion. Also, Gundibetta is a site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India where there is little or no coordination with the Forest Department. So people enter illegally,” said a conservationist.