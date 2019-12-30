Home States Karnataka

Kodava women set aside kitchenware, learn to aim and fire in Karnataka

Published: 30th December 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Women take part in a gun training event in Gonikoppal.

Women take part in a gun training event in Gonikoppal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Every morning for the past five days, a handful of women from South Kodagu had set aside their usual kitchenware in favour of licenced firearms with the aim of becoming expert shooters.

In a land where owning a gun is part of the tradition, taking a break from their daily routine to learn the use of firearms is a small price to pay. It also gives women good self-defence capabilities.

The women who underwent the training needed no coaxing. Proudly dressed in all whites and wearing sneakers, they used to rush to the Cauvery College Grounds in Gonikoppal where they learned to load guns, aim and fire at targets.

The shooting training was organised by the Gonikoppal police and over 60 residents from across South Kodagu took part in the programme. Among the trainees were eight women who have become amateur shooters after the training.

“Gun is worshipped in Kodava culture and it is a cliché to say that shooting is in the blood of Kodavas. However, the men are usually trained in this skill and it is only recently that girls are being trained in this tradition. Nevertheless, when opportunity knocks on the door, you don’t deny it,” said Bharati Bopanna, a resident of Ponnampet, who attended the training programme and won the third place in the shooting competition.

When Bharati heard that the police are training residents in shooting, she registered herself for the programme.  “Women, especially married ones, are not used to much physical exercise. And the training programme stressed on physical fitness.

Apart from that, during traditional festivals, women are given loaded guns to perform ritualistic shooting. While I had tried my hands on shooting, I never really knew to load the rifle. After this training, I need not depend on anyone to load a gun.”

The participants of the training programme were given certification from the police and winners in the shooting event were presented prizes.

