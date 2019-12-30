Home States Karnataka

Loss to conservation movement too, say environmentalists

According to environmentalists, the seer was actively involved in protecting the Western Ghats, especially Kudremukh National Park.

Published: 30th December 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Vishwesha Theertha Swami

Vishwesha Theertha Swami

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While people from all quarters remember Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami for his various social activities, conservationists recall his efforts in safeguarding the Western Ghats.
According to environmentalists, the seer was actively involved in protecting the Western Ghats, especially Kudremukh National Park, and his death, according to them, is a great loss to the conservation of the ghats.

“While the government is giving him so much respect, they should also follow his path. When anyone approached him with a problem related to the Western Ghats, he would always take up the issue and draw the attention of politicians,” said a conservationist.

In July 2000, the seer wrote to the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee regarding the exploitation of the Western Ghats. “You may be aware that the Western Ghats is the birthplace of many sacred rivers and particularly the Kudremukh area where three important rivers — Tunga, Bhadra and Nethravathi — are born. I was shocked to note from the letter that permission for mining at Gangrikallu, where the three rivers originate, has been sought. The lap of Mother Nature in the heart of the Western Ghats has already been desecrated by the Kudremukh mining company which has been mining for nearly 30 years. Mining activities have completely polluted the Bhadra river which now flows red ... Do not hurt people’s feelings and religious sentiments by taking this dreadful decision of allowing mining activities to continue and expand,” he wrote in the letter.

Again in September 2001, he wrote to the then chief minister S M Krishna on the same issue after he learnt that the Ministry of Environment and Forests, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court, submitted that the Kudremukh company be given an extension of five years to windup operations and settle the issues of its employees. The seer urged the CMO to immediately intervene.

Wildlife First trustee Praveen Bhargav said, “As a mark of respect, the State government should ensure that the Western Ghats, with so many sacred rivers, are protected for future generations from mindless development projects that are being recklessly initiated.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pejawar Mutt environmentalists
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp