Home States Karnataka

Prowling tiger raises fears in Khanapur

According to villagers of Hemadga, at least 25 cattle heads have been killed by wildcats recently.

Published: 30th December 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Residents of several villages in Khanapur taluk have been spending sleepless nights after some villagers recently reported a tiger prowling in the nearby areas. Some residents of Jamboti, Kankumbi, Golihalli, Hemadga, Nagargali and surrounding areas claimed to have sighted the striped cat moving in and around human habitations.

According to villagers of Hemadga, at least 25 cattle heads have been killed by wildcats recently. According to them, it is a tiger that has been snatching their livestock.  However, forest officials said that the animals are leopards, not tigers. But the villagers are not convinced.

It can be noted that the Adulkar family of Koskopp Gavali Wada near Nagargali village had claimed to have spotted a tiger killing their sheep on December 23. They said that they were having their breakfast when the tiger, which came from nowhere, attacked their sheep which was tied to a pole and killed it. They said it was 100 per cent a tiger and they have seen it very closely.

When contacted, Forest Department officials said that some miscreants were spreading rumours and creating panic among villagers. They said they have already laid camera traps in the areas where the villagers suspect that tiger was moving around and yet nothing has been traced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khanapur taluk tiger
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp