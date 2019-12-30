Thousands mourn loss of beloved Theertharu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of devotees paid their last respects to Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami, whose mortal remains were kept at National College Grounds in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, for public viewing on Sunday evening.

The seer’s body, which was earlier kept for public viewing in Udupi, was brought to HAL Airport in Bengaluru in a helicopter at 3.30 pm. From the airport, the mortal remains were taken to National College Ground, where arrangements were made for public viewing at 4.10 pm.

As soon as the body was brought to the ground, devotees shouted slogans, hailing the seer. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayan, Congress leader Siddaramaiah, ministers R Ashok, V Somanna, MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya and others paid their respects. Pontiff of the Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, along with seers of other mutts, also arrived to bid adieu to the Pejavar seer.

(Top) Junior pontiff of Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Theertha performing rituals at the samadhi at Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru on Sunday; People gather at National College Grounds | Shriram BN, pandarinath b

Many devotees had queued up at the ground even before the seer’s mortal remains were brought, and the numbers swelled to more than 10,000 within a few minutes after the body was placed for public viewing.

The sound of hymns being chanted by students of Poornaprajna Vidyapeeta, which is run by Pejavar Mutt, filled the air. The police had a tough time keeping away some people who were in queue to take pictures of the seer’s body. Some even attempted to click selfies, when the police intervened.

At 6.05 pm, before sunset, the seer’s mortal remains were shifted to Poornaprajna Vidyapeeta, where the last rites was held, followed by a gun salute. Here, passes were issued to devotees to keep the crowds under control.

Later, the seer was buried amid the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranama. Junior pontiff of Pejavar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Theertha performed the last rites. The government has declared three-day mourning.