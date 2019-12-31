Cabinet nod for Bill on 25 per cent domicile quota in law varsity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BS Yediyurappa Cabinet on Monday approved an amendment to a Bill seeking reservation for local students in the National Law School of India University.

The Bill proposes 25% reservation for students who have studied in Karnataka for at least 10 years in admissions to NLSIU.The original amendment to the National Law School of India Act, 1986, which was sent for the Governor’s assent in June 2017, had sought 50% reservation.

The Bill, which faced stiff opposition from the premier law institute, was returned by Governor Vaju Bhai Vala’s office on technical grounds.Two years later, the amendment Bill was approved by the cabinet.

The government had been holding talks with NLSIU to reserve seats for domicile students ever since the Bill was first proposed and passed in both Houses of the state legislature.