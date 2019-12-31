CBI conducts raids on IRS, former I-T officials

Home States Karnataka

The CBI also searched the premises of three private persons at eight locations including five in Bengaluru and one each in Karwar in Karnataka and Hosur in Salem in Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, conducted raids on the premises of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and a former deputy commissioner of Income Tax and former assistant commissioner of Income Tax, who were working in the Investigation Wing/Assessment Wing of the Income Tax Department, Bengaluru in an ongoing investigation of a scam.

The CBI also searched the premises of three private persons at eight locations including five in Bengaluru and one each in Karwar in Karnataka and Hosur in Salem in Tamil Nadu. During the investigation, the CBI found that the two I-T officials had conducted searches at the offices of a private company in Bengaluru in 2017. “The accused government officers had allegedly not taken action with regard to deduction of TDS on interest payments and the huge cash payment entries in the books of accounts of the searched group of entities,” said the CBI spokesperson.

“The bank accounts, which were frozen after the I-T searches, were allegedly released after the managing director of the searched group of entities allegedly paid huge bribes to the two accused officers. The CBI on August 30 filed two chargesheets against 22 accused, including the directors and members of the said group of entities, along with five group companies based in Bengaluru,” he added.
The CBI is investigating the trail of funds in order to unearth the larger conspiracy.

