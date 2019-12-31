Home States Karnataka

Congress being ‘inhuman’ by opposing CAA: BSY

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, CM B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the meeting

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, CM B S Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the meeting. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav slammed the Congress party for its stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Yediyurappa said: “Congress has run out of issues to oppose the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and hence it has sought to turn a non-issue into a controversy.”

The CM accused Congress and other parties of showing an ‘inhuman attitude’ by holding protest demonstrations against CAA. He said, “It is a humane act, aimed at providing citizenship to religious minorities in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and those persecuted on the basis of religion; but the Congress and other parties have opposed this, thereby proving that they are ‘inhuman’ in their approach.

He said Congress was sowing seeds of casteism with an ulterior motive of deriving political and electoral dividends. He said, “The Congress party has instigated Muslims over CAA. After having failed on the CAA issue, the Congress has now changed its track and is now harping on NCR and NPR. Its logic is hollow as it was the UPA which initiated both NCR as well as the NPR.”

Yediyurappa called upon his party MPs, MLAs and MLCs to reach out across the state and build awareness about CAA as well as the ‘conspiracy’ of Congress and other parties to defame BJP and the prime minister.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for being ‘knowledge and information-proof’, claiming that neither knowledge nor information seep into their minds.

Stating that CAA was amended as many as six times starting from the days of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Madhav said this ‘inclusive and innocuous’ exercise has been made into a big controversy by the Congress and other opposition parties.

