Ex-national basketball player held for illegal arms trade

BENGALURU: Six men, including a basketball player who had represented India in the Commonwealth Games, have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police for allegedly possessing illegal arms. The gang is also accused of supplying arms to notorious rowdies across the state. Three pistols, a revolver and eight live bullets were seized from them.

The arrested are Aslam Guttal alias Haveri Aslam (45), Dharmanna Devalappa Chowhan (38), both from Haveri, Javed Khan (39) of Mysuru, Rayanna Gowda (27) of Dharwad, Syed Rizwan alias Allahuddin (39) of Bismillah Nagar and Rohan Mondal (27), who hails from West Bengal. Aslam was part of the Indian basketball team in the Commonwealth Games.

The arrested man, Aslam, was working as a basketball coach in two schools in Haveri,police said.Police said the six were arrested based on credible information that they were trying to commit robbery near Binny Mills by threatening passersby using pistols and revolver.“Aslam, the key accused in the case, used to procure country-made weapons from his contacts in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and sell them to notorious rowdies in the city.

It has come to our notice that he had sold arms to rowdies like Brigade Azam, who is now no more. Aslam has admitted to having supplied five firearms to Deva, a rowdy in Mysuru who was murdered recently. The Mandya police had seized three of them when he was arrested in a case. As per the preliminary probe, he has supplied 15-20 firearms to rowdies so far,” an official said. Aslam was earlier booked in eight cases including four under Arms Act and attempt to murder.Javed faces five cases, including murder.