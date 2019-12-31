House session from Feb 17,  State budget on March 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to postpone the Assembly session, originally scheduled to begin from January 20, to February 17.With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expected to represent the State at the World Economic Forum at Davos from January 21, the first session of the year has been postponed by almost a month.

It will now be held from February 17 to 21 with the Governor’s address scheduled on the first day.

The budget session of the Assembly will begin from March 2 and the State Budget will be presented on March 5.

“The concluding date of the budget session has not been fixed as we need to have a detailed discussion and seek approval,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy as he announced the new schedule.

On March 5, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present his maiden budget after taking oath of office in July this year.

The finances of the state are still running on the budget presented by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his tenure, with Yediyurappa getting the House’s approval for a vote on account.

Apart from the Assembly session schedule, the cabinet also approved a host of decisions including amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to allow women to work in night shifts, recovery of revised lease of Rs 37.46 crore from Bangalore Turf Club, amendments to the Industries Disputes Bill and the Karnataka Civil Services (Direct Recruitment by competitive examination and selection) General Rules.