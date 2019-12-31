Home States Karnataka

House session from Feb 17,  State budget on March 5

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to postpone the Assembly session, originally scheduled to begin from January 20, to February 17.

Published: 31st December 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to postpone the Assembly session, originally scheduled to begin from January 20, to February 17.With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expected to represent the State at the World Economic Forum at Davos from January 21, the first session of the year has been postponed by almost a month.

It will now be held from February 17 to 21 with the Governor’s address scheduled on the first day.
The budget session of the Assembly will begin from March 2 and the State Budget will be presented on March 5.

“The concluding date of the budget session has not been fixed as we need to have a detailed discussion and seek approval,” said  Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy as he announced the new schedule. 

On March 5, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present his maiden budget after taking oath of office in July this year.

The finances of the state are still running on the budget presented by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during his tenure, with Yediyurappa getting the House’s approval for a vote on account.
Apart from the Assembly session schedule, the cabinet also approved a host of decisions including amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to allow women to work in night shifts, recovery of revised lease of Rs 37.46 crore from Bangalore Turf Club, amendments to the Industries Disputes Bill and the Karnataka Civil Services (Direct Recruitment by competitive examination and selection) General Rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp