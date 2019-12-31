Journey to moon, but lot to conquer on planet Karnataka

By Express News Service

As 2019 draws to a close, The New Indian Express looks at some crucial events that took place this year, and important decisions that shaped the state

Big cat numbers up, but state slips in tiger census

Karnataka slipped to the second spot when the tiger census report was released in July. Even though its population increased by 100 since 2014, Madhya Pradesh pipped the state. As per the NTCA report, India’s count stands at 2,967, of which Karnataka and MP house 524 and 526 of the striped animal respectively. With an annual increase of 7.5 per cent, the state registered a 29 per cent increase in the period. Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT continue to be high tiger holding reserves. Signs of a healthy population were also recorded at MM Hills and Cauvery sanctuaries. For the first time, areas outside tiger reserves were also assessed, which will help the department chalk out better conservation plans to curtail rising cases of man-tiger conflicts.

40 days, 3 lake breaches

Lakes breaching in Bengaluru is not new, but for the first time, three lakes in different parts of the city breached in a matter of 40 days. While officials defended the BBMP, calling the incidents mere coincidences, locals and experts said improper management is to blame. Hulimavu Lake breached on November 28, Hosakerahalli Lake on November 10 and Doddabidrikallu Lake on October 10. In all three cases, initial reports and statements from the BBMP showed that contractors were involved. The civic body also set up a committee to investigate the incidents.

Sharavathi’s boon and bane

While the boundaries of Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary were extended and renamed Sharavathi Valley LTM (lion-tailed macaque) Sanctuary, the state government gave permission to the Energy Department to carry out field survey to set up an overhead storage tank in the region to pump water and generate electricity. These two decisions showed that CM B S Yediyurappa to be in a tight fix, as he holds the energy portfolio and is also the head of the state wildlife board. Sharavathy was declared as a LTM conservation reserve in January and permission for survey was given in September on a condition that no vehicles can be used inside and that the eco-system should not be disturbed. The survey permission earned the state government a lot of criticism from greens as they said that this was the key to exploitation of the reserve. The Energy Department has shown hope as this will help them generate up to 1,000 MW of electricity.

NEERI studies water bodies;state orders artificial lakes

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered the BBMP to conduct a methodical survey to ascertain illegal constructions in Bengaluru. The bench made the state government appoint National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to study waterbodies in Bengaluru and directed it to create artificial lakes to compensate for “disappeared” lakes that were converted into layouts, bus stands and other civic amenities in the capital city.

Going fast & digital

If waiting in line on a highway to pay toll fees gets your goat, the Centre’s decision to make payments electronic and automatic should come as a relief. The move to introduce FASTags, however, has left many concerned, while the others are plain confused on how to go about getting them. The system is expected to be put in place by January 15.

When more people got wings

Eleven years after Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) began operations, the airport in 2019 got a slew of facilities — from inauguration of second runway to construction of a swanky new second terminal. While the new south parallel runway was opened on December 6, the second terminal’s deadline is March 2021. Also, a new south access road to the airport was opened in June as the original road was closed for widening to cater to the surge in passenger traffic expected after opening of the second terminal. BIAL is also building a new railway station near Devanahalli and BMTC buses will be made available from this station to the terminal. While Kalaburagi got its first flight in November 22 (to Bengaluru), other Tier-II cities like Mangaluru, Belagavi and Hubballi also got more flights in 2019.

Lunar landing:A failure that was not

Hopes of the entire nation crashed to the ground in the wee hours of September 7 when Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram crash-landed on the moon. Had the operation succeeded, India would have been the first country to make it to the south polar region of earth’s only natural satellite. NASA’s Artemis programme for manned mission aspires to land astronauts in the region by 2024. Vikram carried a rover, Pragyan, which was to roll out from the lander and explore the lunar surface in a 500 m radius. Still, the larger part of the Rs 987 crore project is on track, with orbiter Chandrayaan-2 remote sensing the moon’s surface. It continues to send valuable data to ISRO’s Deep Space Network Station.

A solid waste problem

From being called the Garden City, Bengaluru has slowly earned the tag of Garbage City. But now, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is striving hard to change this image. It has floated tenders for solid waste management for 178 of the 198 wards. This year, the NGT also came down heavily on the civic body for improper waste management.

Namma Metro chugs along, but slowly

Namma Metro came closer to its long-promised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city.

A bus lane of its own

Bengaluru is known for its slow traffic, but most commuters are reluctant to give up using private transport. In a bid to make taking a bus more popular, the city saw a much-needed bus priority lane come up in one of its busiest areas - Outer Ring Road. Though there have been initial glitches with several vehicles encroaching the exclusive lane, fines and awareness programmes may help improve the system.

Tears all the way

What with its price soaring to Rs 170 a kg, onion brought tears to customers even as they purchased the much-loved,extensively-used vegetable.

When all eyes were on Minto’s slip-up

The state-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital botched several cataract surgeries in July, affecting 24 patients, with some even losing their eyesight completely. Some went partially-blind, while one person also lost their life. The botched surgeries were allegedly due to the adverse effect of a particular batch of drugs, as revealed by a team of experts, who found that a new batch of intraocular gel (Occugel 2%) had caused the reaction. Ten of the victims were chosen for compensation, with the government giving them Rs 3 lakh each.

To Tipu or not to Tipu

BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced.