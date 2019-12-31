Home States Karnataka

Karnataka tops charts in expanding green cover: Report

As Karnataka readies to sign off from 2019 and ring in the new year, here’s something to cheer. The state has topped the table in the country in increasing forest cover.

Published: 31st December 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Karnataka readies to sign off from 2019 and ring in the new year, here’s something to cheer. The state has topped the table in the country in increasing forest cover.

According to the India State of Forest Report-2019, which was released on Monday, Karnataka has seen an increase in forest cover by 1,025 sqkm, which, according to Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, is the highest amongst all the 36 states and Union Territories surveyed. However, while Forest Department officials are celebrating, conservationists sounded skeptical of the report and its findings.

In 2017, Karnataka had witnessed an increase of 1,101 sqkm of forest area compared to 2015. This year, there has been a 2.72% increase in the green cover over the previous figures. In the last four years, Karnataka has increased its forest cover by 2,126 sqkm, which is also the highest. It is a good sign of continuous afforestation measures being taken since the last five years and that the plantations have survived, explained Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Biswajit Mishra.

The 2019 report shows that the very dense forest area in Karnataka is 4,501 sqkm, mild dense forest is 21,048 sqkm and other forest cover is 13,026 sqkm, with a total area of 38,575 sqkm.

According to the 2017 report, the very dense forest was 4,502 sqkm, mild dense forest was 20,444 sqkm and other forest cover was 12,604, totalling 37,550 sqkm of forest cover.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Punati Sridhar told TNIE, “Andhra Pradesh has been planting 20-30 crore saplings every year whereas we have been planting 6-8 crore saplings. Out of this, about 2-3 crore saplings are for agro-forestry in farmers’ fields. Despite that, we have achieved more increase in green cover and stand at number one in the country. It’s mainly due to the dedication of the department staff, stringent protection, soil and moisture conservation works in degraded forests, protection and development of deemed forests. Distribution of LPG has also helped reduce dependence on firewood and successful plantations by the department and agro-forestry by farmers aided in a big way.”

However, conservationists are not convinced. Praveen Bhargav, a former member of the National Board for Wildlife said, “While a very careful assessment of the methodology employed is necessary before arriving at a definitive conclusion, a cursory analysis reveals that forest cover increase within Recorded Forest Area (RFA) or Notified Forests in Karnataka is only 84 sqkm. A 941 sqkm increase is in areas outside notified forests which would prima facie be artificial plantations that have very little ecological value. There is a decrease of 330 sqkm of forest cover within RFAs in the country and a 741 sqkm decrease in tribal districts. Forests continue to face very serious threats from the twin onslaughts of development and large-scale encroachments and we must therefore view this with skepticism”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp