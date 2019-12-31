Karnataka tops charts in expanding green cover: Report

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Karnataka readies to sign off from 2019 and ring in the new year, here’s something to cheer. The state has topped the table in the country in increasing forest cover.

According to the India State of Forest Report-2019, which was released on Monday, Karnataka has seen an increase in forest cover by 1,025 sqkm, which, according to Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, is the highest amongst all the 36 states and Union Territories surveyed. However, while Forest Department officials are celebrating, conservationists sounded skeptical of the report and its findings.

In 2017, Karnataka had witnessed an increase of 1,101 sqkm of forest area compared to 2015. This year, there has been a 2.72% increase in the green cover over the previous figures. In the last four years, Karnataka has increased its forest cover by 2,126 sqkm, which is also the highest. It is a good sign of continuous afforestation measures being taken since the last five years and that the plantations have survived, explained Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Biswajit Mishra.

The 2019 report shows that the very dense forest area in Karnataka is 4,501 sqkm, mild dense forest is 21,048 sqkm and other forest cover is 13,026 sqkm, with a total area of 38,575 sqkm.

According to the 2017 report, the very dense forest was 4,502 sqkm, mild dense forest was 20,444 sqkm and other forest cover was 12,604, totalling 37,550 sqkm of forest cover.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Punati Sridhar told TNIE, “Andhra Pradesh has been planting 20-30 crore saplings every year whereas we have been planting 6-8 crore saplings. Out of this, about 2-3 crore saplings are for agro-forestry in farmers’ fields. Despite that, we have achieved more increase in green cover and stand at number one in the country. It’s mainly due to the dedication of the department staff, stringent protection, soil and moisture conservation works in degraded forests, protection and development of deemed forests. Distribution of LPG has also helped reduce dependence on firewood and successful plantations by the department and agro-forestry by farmers aided in a big way.”

However, conservationists are not convinced. Praveen Bhargav, a former member of the National Board for Wildlife said, “While a very careful assessment of the methodology employed is necessary before arriving at a definitive conclusion, a cursory analysis reveals that forest cover increase within Recorded Forest Area (RFA) or Notified Forests in Karnataka is only 84 sqkm. A 941 sqkm increase is in areas outside notified forests which would prima facie be artificial plantations that have very little ecological value. There is a decrease of 330 sqkm of forest cover within RFAs in the country and a 741 sqkm decrease in tribal districts. Forests continue to face very serious threats from the twin onslaughts of development and large-scale encroachments and we must therefore view this with skepticism”.