Looking back: Many ups and downs for Karnataka Police this year

The year 2019 saw many ups and downs for the State Police. Early into the year the police faced severe embarrassment when one senior officer complained against another for illegally tapping his phone calls and soon the issue snowballed into a major political slug-fest. A public debate ensued over the invasion of privacy of citizens. The case was handed over to the CBI and is still under investigation. While the law will no doubt take its course, police would do well to strictly adhere to the letter and spirit of regulations for surveillance.

The state police, however, did commendable work in handling the severe flood situation in many parts of the state. This disaster was managed superbly with minimum loss of lives. Similarly police were able to maintain public order effectively.

Though the State remained free from serious public order incidents till the end of the year, violent protests against the CAA erupted in some parts of the State. Mangaluru police had to open fire to quell a riotous mob in which two were killed. Compared to their counterparts elsewhere,Karnataka police exhibited restraint and tact while handling these protests and prevented escalation of tensions, loss of lives and public property.

The State police left no stone unturned to see the elections to the Lok Sabha passed off peacefully. They also handled the byelections to the State Assembly in a fair and objective manner.Compared to 2018, there wasn’t a perceptible change in the security scenario in Karnataka in 2019. The State remained free from any terrorist incident. The arrest of a suspected terrorist

Habibur Rahman in Doddaballapur by the NIA reinforced the belief that many sleeper cells for various terror outfits have made Karnataka their home and there is a need to be extremely, vigilant. Naxal activities were also dormant in the year.

The IMA scam didn’t portray the State police in good light. The fact that the investigating agency, the CBI, has sought permission of the Government to prosecute certain officers has been a big embarrassment to police.

If the police and other officials had been alert to this scam and had warned public to be careful, hundreds of poor and middle class citizens would not have lost their hard earned money.

Such Ponzi scams have been taking place in the State at regular intervals and police have a duty to educate citizens to be wary of such get-rich-quick schemes and take action against the cheats quickly and effectively.

Bangalore City Police came for a lot of praise when they unearthed the KPL cricket betting scam and arrested half a dozen persons allegedly involved in this.In so far as the offences against lives and properties, the total number of cases under the Indian Penal Code did not show any perceptible increase during 2019.

The nature of crimes has changed with increase in cyber crimes. With an average of 1,000 cyber cases being registered every month, police officers would do well to sensitize the general public as to how to avoid becoming victims of cyber crime.

With the geometrical increase in the number of vehicles on our roads, fatal motor accidents have also increased. On an average, 10,000 persons lose their lives in the State annually due to motor accidents.

With the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, especially with respect to drunken driving, it is hoped that the fatalities would decrease in 2020.

The partial acceptance of Auradkar Committee Report by the Government in 2019 has no doubt brought some cheer to the cops in the State. What is needed is regular recruitment to all ranks of police and periodical capacity building to make Karnataka Police more citizen-centric.

