Mangaluru firing: Udupi DC begins magisterial inquiry

MANGALURU: Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has started a magisterial inquiry on Monday in connection with the recent Mangaluru police firing incident.Jagadeesh has been appointed by the State government as executive magistrate to conduct a probe in the case. On Monday, he met Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh and gathered information regarding the December 19 incident.

He also visited violence-hit areas of the city at State Bank, City bus stand and Nellikai road along with a team of police officials. The probe has to be completed within a period of three months and the report should be submitted to the State government.

Despite demand from various corners including Muslim leaders and the opposition parties for a judicial inquiry into the case, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had ordered a magisterial inquiry into December 19 violence during his visit to the city.

On December 19, two persons Jaleel and Nausheen were killed in alleged police firing after protests against Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) allegedly turned violent. In the FIR both have been named as accused No 3 and 8 respectively. B S Yediyurappa also withheld `10 lakh compensation announced on behalf of the State government after the duo was named in the FIR.

A team of CID officials led by CID SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad have also visited the city for further investigation. So far, 12 persons have been arrested by Mangaluru police led by City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha in this case.

Ex-mayor Ashraf alleges police atrocity in hospital

Mangaluru: Former mayor K Ashraf who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city has lodged a complaint with Kadri police against a few cops, alleging that they barged into his hospital room without permission and violated his privacy. In his complaint, Ashraf stated that on Dec 25, around 1 am, five cops entered the room he was admitted to without prior permission and videographed the room. “I was injured during police lathi-charge and firing on Dec 19 and was in ICU. Later, I was shifted to the second floor of the hospital. Though entry inside the room was restricted by doctors keeping my health in mind, the cops on Wednesday barged inside and took a video in front of my wife and sister’s son. The cops’ behaviour inside the hospital room caused mental shock to my family,” he said in the complaint, which has been sent by post to Kadri police and also to home minister, president of State Human Rights Commission and IG and DGP, Bengaluru. He has urged the police take strict action against the cops who entered his room violating his privacy and videographing the room in a threatening manner. He stated in the complaint that since he is still undergoing treatment, he has sent the complaint copies through post. It may be recalled that K Ashraf and many others had suffered during a clash between protesters and the police. Two persons also lost their lives in an alleged police firing on December 19 in protest against CAA.