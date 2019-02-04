Home States Karnataka

Boy gets electrocuted, three teachers suspended in Bagalkot

On January 23, the teachers assigned the students to clean the toilets during school hours.

Published: 04th February 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Three teachers of the Government Primary School at Tanikeri village near Lokapur in Mudhol taluk have been suspended after a student sustained injuries due to an electric shock while switching off a pump, on Sunday.

The incident occurred on January 23, but came to light after the parents of nine-year-old Basavaraj P, who suffered injuries, complained to Block Education Officer (BEO) Vittal Devangavi on Saturday evening. Following this, the three primary school teachers Suresh Kalavagol, Vittal Tottad and Padmavathi Patil have been suspended and an investigation has been ordered.

On January 23, the teachers assigned the students to clean the toilets during school hours. After the cleaning, Basavaraj, a Class 4 student, who went to switch off the pump, sustained an electric shock due to faulty wiring. Fearing action, the teachers immediately rushed Basavaraj to a hospital. After they were told by the doctors that the boy was out of danger, his parents were informed.

Angry that they had been kept in the dark, the parents approached the BEO and demanded stringent action against the teachers. Based on their complaint, the teachers were placed under suspension.Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction (DDPI) M R Kamakshi directed the officials to submit a detailed report. The DDPI said, “We will take further action once we get the detailed report and we will also bear the treatment expenses of the student,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Primary School Electric Shock Electrocuted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp