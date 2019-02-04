Home States Karnataka

Dinesh, Siddaramaiah at odds over ‘Operation Lotus’ threat

According to Gundu Rao, MLAs were being offered up to Rs 40 crore in order to switch sides.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao at the Circuit House in Mangaluru on Sunday | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Operation Lotus’, alleged by the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) to be an all out effort to offer money to MLAs to switch sides, seems to have created a rift within the Congress itself with one section taking the threat seriously and the other not believing in it. On Sunday, senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao had opposing views on just how much of a threat ‘operation lotus’ was to the current JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

In Kolar, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Karnataka-in-charge KC Venugopal said that the BJP had not let up on its efforts to offer Congress MLAs money to earn their loyalty however, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, speaking elsewhere, dismissed the alleged operation in his trademark style and asked, “Where is Operation Lotus?”

According to Gundu Rao, MLAs were being offered up to Rs 40 crore in order to switch sides. “They need Rs 200 crores to Rs 300 crores for this (poaching of MLAs). From where do they get so much money?” he asked. Venugopal also lashed out at the BJP and said that the party which spoke of moral politics in New Delhi seemed to have forgotten the same in Karnataka.

On the contrary, Siddaramaiah said that ‘Operation Lotus’ was ‘only a dream’ and that for the past seven months, BJP leaders had been saying they had the tacit support of Congress MLAs without the government being affected in anyway. “It is a dream for BS Yeddyurappa to become the Chief Minister again before the parliamentary elections. It will become a day dream after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said, on the sidelines of the MV Krishnappa centenary celebrations in Kolar.

