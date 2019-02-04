Home States Karnataka

If Congress doesn’t back CM Kumaraswamy, we will form government: BJP

Congress is a divided house on whether Operation Kamala is underway or not but the BJP is keen on making the right moves given the slightest chance.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress is a divided house on whether Operation Kamala is underway or not but the BJP is keen on making the right moves given the slightest chance. Acknowledging that the saffron party is all for forming the government in Karnataka at any given point in time, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that if legislators of the coalition government do not back Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the BJP will proceed to form the government. Gowda was talking to the media after holding a meeting with party workers from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency.

With speculations of JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda set to contest from the seat, BJP has begun strategising their plan of action to retain the seat.“We are not attempting to topple the government but their own legislators are not with them. If Congress legislators don’t back the CM then the BJP will form the government,” Sadananda Gowda said. His party colleague R Ashoka said, “Congress and JD(S) MLAs are not in contact with their senior leaders.” He claimed that 25 to 30 MLAs from the coalition had gone missing.

Of the three seats in Bengaluru, North looks like the biggest challenge for BJP. “Whether Deve Gowda contests or anyone else, cadres have been asked not to take competition lightly,” said a source privy to the meeting.

At a BJP huddle Sadananda Gowda in Malleswaram on Sunday, cadres have been warned that Deve Gowda’s intention of contesting from North is not just to win a seat but also to begin establishing JD(S)’ strength in Bengaluru.

KPCC chief accuses govt of  apathy

Bengaluru: In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has accused the union government of ‘stepmotherly treatment’ towards Karnataka. “We sought drought relief aid of Rs 2,434 crore but your government has approved only Rs 949.49 crore that makes up less than 40 per cent of the actual request,” he said, adding that Maharashtra has been given Rs 4,714.28 crores.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Operation Kamala Deve Gowda H D Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp