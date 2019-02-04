Parents of dead minor seek justice from Deputy Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Parents of a minor girl, who was found dead last Friday, staged a demonstration demanding justice, here on Sunday. The protest was led by Siddalkona Mutt seer Sanjaykumarananda in association with various Dalit organisations.

On January 25, a 10-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in Hoovina Hippargi of Basavana Bagewadi. The parents alleged their daughter was raped before the murder in the complaint, and a case has been registered at a local police station. Even after a week, the police failed to track anyone associated with the incident. Disappointed and angered over the police inaction, the parents sought help from Dalit organisations and staged the protest. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Sanjay B Shettannavar demanding justice for their child.

The protestors blamed the police for poor investigation and demanded the arrest of the culprits at the earliest. “If police officers fail to arrest the offenders by February 10, we will call for Vijayapura bandh on February 12,” the agitators said. Meanwhile, the parents of the girl avoided questions from reporters.

Speaking to TNIE, Babasab Nemagouda, Additional SP said, “We have taken this case very seriously and are waiting for the medical report. According to the preliminary report, the girl was not raped. The case will be investigated impartially, and miscreants will be arrested at the earliest. Justice will be served to the family.”