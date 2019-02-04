Sumalatha popular, but JD(S) wants easy contest for Nikhil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prominent actress and wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, Sumalatha, is yet to make her decision on politics but parties have already started vying for her. After the Congress, it is now BJP and its leaders who have said that the actress is welcome to join the party.

While the two parties are eager to watch Sumalatha’s next step, the JD(S) has plans of its own. Confident of getting a hold of Mandya during seat sharing, HD Devegowda’s party is hoping to keep the fray clear for Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

At a time when the Congress is pinning its hopes on Sumalatha to be its trump card to bargain hard for the Mandya seat from alliance partner JD(S), leaders of the BJP have said that Sumalatha would be wholeheartedly welcomed by the saffron party. “She has expressed confidence of winning the Mandya seat if she contests. She has so far not approached the BJP but if she does, it will be considered,” said R Ashoka, MLA, BJP.

The former deputy chief minister’s statements come a day after Sumalatha declared that if she were to enter politics, it would be from Mandya. The Congress, that is under immense pressure by its workers in Mandya and Hassan to retain at least one of the seats, hopes to use Sumalatha as a ‘winnable candidate’ to vest the seat from incumbent JD(S).

JD(S), unlike its alliance partner Congress and the opposition BJP, is not wooing or attempting to rope in Sumalatha.The party hopes to prep it for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil’s political debut. Sources from the party suggest that Nikhil is eager to enter the political fray too.“With his father as the CM, this is the best time for him to debut. ,” said a JD(S) leader.