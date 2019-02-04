Transgenders farm their way to life free of stigma

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

TARIKERE: At first sight, the tiny village of Huli Timmapura in Chikkamagaluru district appears like any other — lacking in infrastructure, bustling with farming activity.

A short walk along the fields brings us to a group of farmers tending to their crop of corn, and collecting grass to feed cows. Yes, sundry activities that all farmers do. But, in a nation of peasants, this eight-member group stands apart, because all of them belong to the third gender.

They have been cultivating 4.5 acres of land here for four years. While two acres belong to one of them, Anju (35), a native of the village, the rest was taken on lease. For Anju, and her friends — Spoorthi, Megha Malnad, Prema, Harshitha, Bhagya, Kavya and Abhishek — farming has given them an opportunity to lead an independent life, free from sex work and begging. “I left my village as a 16-year-old when I was in Class 10,” says Anju, recounting how she met other transgenders in Mysuru, and went with them first to Mumbai and then to Bengaluru. “I worked as a sex worker there and took part in Badai (blessing ceremony) on special occasions,” she adds.

As days went by, she felt increasingly sad about her existence in that manner, and decided to start an independent life.

Transgenders working on their farm

People sceptical before, but no more: Village elder

Anju says, “If a transgender commits a mistake, the finger is pointed at the whole community. I wanted to come back and live with my parents, but they did not want me initially. But later, they welcomed me back.”

While many in the village felt sorry for her, a few cracked jokes. Some saw her as a threat and mistook her for a child-lifter or black magician. “At that point, I decided to show them what I can do and lead a life which they are also proud of,” she says. She took training in farming from Chikkamagaluru zilla panchayat. “First, I bought a cow four years back. I then received two acres of my ancestral property.

Later, I took 2.5 acres nearby on lease. I invited my transgender friends to work with me,” she explains. Anju’s friend Megha is the founder of Madilu Seva Samsthe, an NGO working for the welfare of transgenders in Chikkamagaluru. Anju now lives in a house which she has built on her own land, using the loan and subsidy offered by the government. “I built the house at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. Last year, we grew potato, corn, green peas, hyacinth beans and brinjal,” she says.

The slow acceptance among villagers has now evolved into open praise for them. “It’s a revolution,” says Rangaswamy, a village elder. “Earlier, people were not so convinced about them, but now they are also happy.” The group of friends now wants to support other transgenders. They think the government should help the third gender community by allotting agriculture land and houses. “At present, the state government gives subsidy of Rs 25,000 and Rs 25,000 as loan for self-employment. We invested that money in agriculture. The government must provide assistance for drilling borewells,” says Megha.

Helping others too

The group collected Rs 25,000 to help Kodagu flood victims. They are now planning to raise money to help a toddler battling cancer in Belur. Anju tried to take part in reality shows with an aim to use the reward money for the child too.