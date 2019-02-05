Home States Karnataka

85% attendance must for Visvesvaraya Technological University students

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has made it mandatory for its undergraduate and post-graduate students to have a stringent 85% attendance.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Visvesvaraya Technological University (File Photo| EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has made it mandatory for its undergraduate and post-graduate students to have a stringent 85% attendance. Considering that most students take advantage of 10% relaxation on health grounds by submitting medical certificates and not taking the 75% attendance seriously, the university has decided to make it to 85%, so that students at least get 75% mandatory attendance.

In a circular issued recently, the VTU asked all affiliated colleges to communicate the same to their respective students. The students are upset with this move. “When the Supreme Court itself says 75% attendance is mandatory, why is the university putting so much pressure on us?” question the students.

“We have many mandatory things to do which includes compulsory internship programme for three months, and also project preparation. When this is the case, university making 85% attendance compulsory is not acceptable,” said an MBA student of VTU.As per the circular, this will apply from the odd semester from September 2018. This applies to all MBA/MCA/M.Tech and M.Arch, and all undergraduate courses for students studying at VTU.

The circular states: “The students should possess 85% of attendance. However, there is a provision for condonation of attendance to the extent of 10% on the specific recommendations of the principals as per regulations. And the candidates who are having shortage of attendance are not allowed to appear for the examinations.” 

