A bank Dakshina Kannada is not ready to give up

MANGALURU: Vijaya Bank, with an 88-year-old history, is synonymous with Dakshina Kannada. The merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda, has dismayed the people of Dakshina Kannada, who share a sense of pride and ownership in this homegrown brand.“Some say the merger is good and some say it is bad, but I would say it is not fair to take away Vijaya Bank. It is an identity for Dakshina Kannada,” says M Somappa, who owns a small shop in Balmatta.

Even as people debate the issue, a high-pitched political ball game is in progress in Dakshina Kannada, with the Congress and BJP accusing each other of facilitating the Vijaya Bank merger. The BJP claims that the plan was initiated by the Congress, and that former CM Veerappa Moily headed the committee, while the Congress accuses BJP of masterminding the merger.

District Minister U T Khader refuted BJP’s claim, asking it to produce documents as proof. “Let them show proof that we initiated the merger,” he demanded, on the sidelines of a function at University College recently.Started in Mangaluru in 1931, Vijaya Bank became a part and parcel of Dakshina Kannada and South Canara. “It is painful that they are taking away something that we nurtured and which belongs to us,” said A C Bhandary, president, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy. Among banks with roots in Dakshina Kannada, Vijaya Bank is trusted because of its presence in rural areas.

It has touched the lives of people, with banking doyen Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty, during his tenure as chairman, employing local people, especially the poor from various communities, said Bhandary.

Shetty’s relative Sukumar Shetty, 70, who also worked under him for nearly 11 years, adds, “Sunder Ram Shetty gave jobs to more than 10,000 people in the 1960s, when the government itself did not employ so many people. He picked poor people, widows and people with financial difficulties. If he couldn’t appoint them immediately, he would assure them of employment after a couple of months,” he added.

“The speciality of Vijaya Bank is that it operates in rural areas and deals with ordinary people, giving them small loans. It didn’t deal much with big corporate entities but catered to common people who religiously paid back their dues,” says Mulki Karunakar Shetty, past president of Vijaya Bank Workers’ Organisation.DK is the birthplace of three commercial banks and several cooperative banks. It can boast of banking discipline, and its NPA (non-performing assets) ratio is noteworthy.

There is a general feeling among residents that their bank is being sacrificed for the interests of Gujarati merchants through Bank of Baroda, that suffered losses due to NPAs. Why should they merge our profit-making bank with a North Indian bank suffering losses, is the question asked.

“Who is going to benefit from this merger? Customers or employees, ultimately nobody,” said Kishan Chandra Mada, retired Vijaya Bank staffer and former president of the bank’s workers’ organisation.

There have been protests, but Sukumar Shetty feels it is too late. “The protests should have snowballed as soon as the announcement came,” he said. As a last resort, Bhandary says, “Our prayer is that Vijaya Bank merger should never happen. If it does, at least the name Vijaya Bank should remain. It is so close to our hearts.”