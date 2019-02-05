Ahead of budget, four rebel MLAs keep Congress guessing

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The budget session of the Karnataka assembly is barely a day away but four legislators of the Congress are still keeping their party on tenterhooks. Gokak’s Ramesh Jarkiholi, Athani’s Mahesh Kumathalli and Ballari Rural’s B Nagendra and Chincholli MLA Umesh Jadhav are still evading party leaders and refuse to give a clear sign of confidence to the coalition government. Sources suggest that the four MLAs who remain distant from the party may not attend the assembly session.

“The party will issue a whip on Tuesday asking all legislators to be present in the house for the joint session. Action will naturally be taken against those who violate the whip,” said a source from the Congress party who in the same breath answered in the negative when asked if all four rebel MLAs will attend the session.

Even as the four remain incommunicado, a photo-whose date of origin is inconclusive- showing another MLA, Pratap Gouda Patil, interacting with B Nagendra became public on Monday giving rise to speculations that more Congress MLAs could be in touch with the rebel legislators. Absence of rebel MLAs will bring down the strength of the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the house to 114.

In the case of whip violation, the four legislators will be liable to be disqualified. While one section of Congress leaders is keen on disqualifying them if they violate the whip, another section is preparing to brace themselves in case the four legislators resign from their posts.

As part of Congress’ ‘reach out’ programme Legislative party leader Siddaramaiah will host dinner for all Congress ministers on Tuesday night. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara will host dinner for all legislators of the Congress-JD(S) combine on February 6. With 104 BJP legislators being backed by two more independents, the coalition needs at least 107 to ensure the passage of the finance bill that Kumaraswamy will table on February 8.