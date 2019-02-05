Home States Karnataka

Judge recuses himself from suspended Assembly secretary case 

Justice R Devdas recused himself from hearing the petition filed by suspended S Murthy, secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Published: 05th February 2019

Karnataka Legislative Assembly: Image courtesy to http://kla.kar.nic.in

By Express News Service

When the matter came before the court on Monday, Justice Devdas recused himself from hearing it. Now, the matter will come up before another judge. The Legislative Assembly has taken disciplinary action by suspending Murthy for allegedly committing irregularities on December 27, 2018. Murthy has questioned the suspension order.

