Judge recuses himself from suspended Assembly secretary case 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice R Devdas recused himself from hearing the petition filed by suspended S Murthy, secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

When the matter came before the court on Monday, Justice Devdas recused himself from hearing it. Now, the matter will come up before another judge. The Legislative Assembly has taken disciplinary action by suspending Murthy for allegedly committing irregularities on December 27, 2018. Murthy has questioned the suspension order.