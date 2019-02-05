Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Anganwadi workers call off strike

The agitating workers had given a deadline to the Karnataka government till 12 noon today to agree to their demands.

Published: 05th February 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

anganwadi workers protest

Protesting Anganwadi workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anganwadi workers who have been agitating since Monday for equal pay and other demands have called off their protest. 

Minister Jayamala met the Anganwadi workers at Freedom Park and discussed their demands. She assured them that she will take their demands to the chief minister. 

Earlier in the day, the workers had given a deadline to the Karnataka government till 12 noon today to agree to their demands. They had even threatened to barge into the Vidhana Soudha if the minister for women and child development fails to meet their demands.

"When H D Kumaraswamy was an MLA he was supporting us, now he has become Chief Minister and he is least bothered about our demands. We demand the minister for women and child development to come and listen to our demands today before 12 noon. Or else we will be forced to barge into Vidhana Soudha," said protesters. 

Demands:

  • Timely remuneration

  • Extend PF and Gratuity facilities

  • Upgrade mini Anganwadi

  • Promotion to supervisors of those workers with more than 10 years experience

  • Summer holiday facilities should be extended to Anganwadis too, like schools

  • Departmental works should not be assigned to Anganwadi workers

  • Absorb Anganawadi workers as permanent staff

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp