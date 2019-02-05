Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP leader arrested for cutting birthday cake with sword

President of BJP district youth wing, Murkute had cut the cake in a hotel in Belagavi on the occasion of his birthday on February 2 and the photos went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Murkute (L) brandishing a sword with Belagavi north MLA Anil Benake (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A BJP leader from Belagavi who celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with a sword, alongside  Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake has been arrested by the police. Several photos of BJP leader Nikhil Murkute cutting the cake with a sword and also posing for a photo with Benake who also can be seen holding the sword have gone viral on several social networking sites.

It may be recalled that recently, Shiv Sena leader Praveen Tidme from Nashik had been arrested by the police in Maharashtra after several of his photos cutting a cake with a sword were uploaded to social networking sites in 2013. The Maharashtra police had filed a suo moto case against Tidme and charged him with IPC Sections 143 and 144.

President of BJP district youth wing, Murkute had cut the cake in a hotel in Belagavi on the occasion of his birthday on February 2 and the photos went viral on social media on Tuesday. In several photos, MLA Benake also is seen holding the sword with Murkute beside him in the same party. Former MLA Sanjay Patil also attended the party.

On his arrest on Monday night, Murkute was produced before the court which remanded him to 10-day judicial custody. According to police sources, several cases under IPC Section 307 are already filed against Murkute. 

