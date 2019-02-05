Munirathna throws BJP  Rs 100 crore Kurukshetra challenge  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka — who claimed that the Kumaraswamy government will fall before presenting its budget on February 8 — Congress MLA Munirathna of RR Nagar posed them a `100-crore challenge.

“This government of H D Kumaraswamy will stay and present the budget. If it doesn’t, I will give my film Kurukshetra, slated to be in the `100-crore league, to anyone in the BJP for just Rs 5 crore,” he said. Asked who he will give the filmto if he loses, he said, “BJP has directors, producers and many from the film fraternity... they know about films. I will hand it over to them.’’

Even as Munirathna challenged the BJP, two more leaders of the coalition reiterated that the government was safe. Congress minister U T Khader said his party seniors were in touch with BJP MLAs for a reverse operation, if the BJP tries to lure coalition MLAs through Operation Kamala.