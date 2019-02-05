Home States Karnataka

Munirathna throws BJP  Rs 100 crore Kurukshetra challenge  

 Even as Munirathna challenged the BJP, two more leaders of the coalition reiterated that the government was safe.

Former Karnataka Deputy CM R Ashoka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka — who claimed that the Kumaraswamy government will fall before presenting its budget on February 8 — Congress MLA Munirathna of RR Nagar posed them a `100-crore challenge.  

“This government of H D Kumaraswamy will stay and present the budget. If it doesn’t, I will give my film Kurukshetra, slated to be in the `100-crore league, to anyone in the BJP for just Rs 5 crore,” he said. Asked who he will give the filmto if he loses, he said, “BJP has directors, producers and many from the film fraternity... they know about films. I will hand it over to them.’’

 Even as Munirathna challenged the BJP, two more leaders of the coalition reiterated that the government was safe. Congress minister U T Khader said his party seniors were in touch with BJP MLAs for a reverse operation, if the BJP tries to lure coalition MLAs through Operation Kamala.

